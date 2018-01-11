Final Numbers Released for City of Erie's Snow Removal Operations

The City of Erie's snow removal operations are over, but Erie Police will be monitoring the streets for parked vehicles that pose a safety hazard.

8 cars were moved, and 7 were towed Thursday on East 21st from Parade St. to East Ave., according to Erie Police.

During the entire 7-day snow removal operation:

232 snow-in vehicles were moved by owners prior to towing.

104 vehicles were towed by police.

The City is monitoring this weekend's weather because of potential snow and ice. If there is significant snowfall, a snow emergency could be declared in order to extend odd-even parking through the weekend and Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday. Odd-evening parking typically applies to weekdays only.

