Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scam

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said it is receiving reports from people who are receiving calls from scammers who claim they are representatives of the sheriff's office, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

The callers are using the actual names of individuals who work for the department to make the calls sound legitimate, the post said.

The Sheriff's Office said it will never contact residents by phone to ask for money for court fines or fees.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked not to provide any information or money to the caller.

