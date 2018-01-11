Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scam - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scam

Posted: Updated:

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said it is receiving reports from people who are receiving calls from scammers who claim they are representatives of the sheriff's office, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

The callers are using the actual names of individuals who work for the department to make the calls sound legitimate, the post said.

The Sheriff's Office said it will never contact residents by phone to ask for money for court fines or fees.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked not to provide any information or money to the caller.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com