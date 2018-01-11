Erie County Wants Residents to Prepare for Potential Winter Storm

Erie County emergency management leaders want residents to be prepared for a potential winter storm Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting freezing rain, sleet and snow starting Friday. Some parts of Erie County could possibly see a tenth to a quarter inch of ice followed by snow. The ice could cause power outages and tree damage.

To prepare for a power outage, residents are encouraged to make sure they have working flashlights, extra batteries and a battery-operated radio. People should also make sure their cell phone is charged, so they can keep the lines of communication open.

Other recommendations from emergency management officials include:

Get necessary food and medicine before Friday afternoon.

Use caution if using generators or alternative heating sources in the event of a power outage, as improper use of these can lead to fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fill vehicle gas tanks, as power outages prevent gas pumps from working.

Avoid unnecessary travel in freezing rain and ice. Motorists are reminded that if a traffic signal is not working, any intersection becomes a four-way stop.

Use Pennsylvania’s 5-1-1 system to track road conditions, by calling 5-1-1, visiting www.511pa.com or downloading the free 511 PA mobile app.

Follow local media and weather sources to stay aware of the weather conditions.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.