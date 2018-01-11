Freezing Rain Worries Include Power Outages and Dangerous Driving

Erie County Emergency Management officials say the possibility of freezing rain tomorrow is a big worry.

The forecast comes as the cleanup continues from roof collapses triggered by heavy snow and ice.

And now, another serious problem could develop if freezing rain occurs.

Ice can mean very difficult and dangerous driving.

Freezing rain can also bring down power lines, causing outages, and triggering other problems as well.

Erie County Emergency Management Director Dale Robinson said, "So if we start to see significant amounts of ice we will see power outages, obviously slick roads. The other thing we see a lot of because of slips, trips and falls, we will see an increase into hospital ER's with broken bones, and head injuries from falling on the ice."

Penelec says it is closely monitoring the weather and will dispatch crews if freezing rain develops.