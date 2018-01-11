Freezing Rain Worries Include Power Outages and Dangerous Drivin - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Freezing Rain Worries Include Power Outages and Dangerous Driving

Posted: Updated:
Freezing Rain Worries Freezing Rain Worries

Erie County Emergency Management officials say the possibility of freezing rain tomorrow is a big worry.

The forecast comes as the cleanup continues from roof collapses triggered by heavy snow and ice.

And now, another serious problem could develop if freezing rain occurs.

Ice can mean very difficult and dangerous driving.

Freezing rain can also bring down power lines, causing outages, and triggering  other problems as well.

Erie County Emergency Management Director Dale Robinson said, "So if we start to see significant amounts of ice we will see power outages, obviously slick roads. The other thing we see a lot of because of slips, trips and falls, we will see an increase into hospital ER's with broken bones, and head injuries from falling on the ice."

Penelec says it is closely monitoring the weather and will dispatch crews if freezing rain develops.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com