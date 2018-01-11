Local Blood Donors Still Needed to Recover From Weather-Related - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Blood Donors Still Needed to Recover From Weather-Related Shortage

 The recent snow, cold and icy start to the new year has resulted in a critical shortage of blood donations. The American Red Cross is now urging the public to roll up its sleeves and help out, and so is the Community Blood Bank in Erie. 

Erie News Now stopped by to get an update on the critical need that was announced last week. We found that while that community partners have stepped up to hold blood drives over the past few days, all blood types are still needed to recover from the weather-related shortage. The critical call for donors is being made, in anticipation for more severe weather. 

Community Relations Coordinator for the Community Blood Bank, Jennifer Brownlee, says, "There's also a pretty good cold and flu season that's hitting our donors hard as well. so we want to make sure that we can bolster our inventory going into the next few weeks to help weather a lot of those unknowns at this point." 

Despite the impending weather, the Community Blood Bank will be open regular hours on Friday and Saturday and will also be open on Monday, during the Martin Luther King Day holiday, for anyone wanting to donate blood.  

