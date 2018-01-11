Driver Found Along Interstate 90, Wanted on Warrant Arrested Aft - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Driver Found Along Interstate 90, Wanted on Warrant Arrested After Running from Police

A man wanted on a warrant out of Ohio was arrested after taking off from Pennsylvania State Police along Interstate 90.

Michael Lockwood, of Erie, faces charges for DUI, resisting arrest, drugs and fugitive from justice.

Troopers were called for a disabled vehicle in the median near mile marker 2 around 8:08 a.m. Wednesday.

While approaching the vehicle, State Police found Lockwood, who was the driver, in possession of drug paraphernalia and had a warrant out for his arrest.

He fled the scene on foot after getting out of the vehicle and was eventually arrested near Pond Road in Springfield Township, troopers said.

