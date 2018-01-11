Second Harvest Food Bank Receives $7,500 Check to Feed Families in Need

A partnership between Second Harvest Food Bank and Giant Eagle will help serve hundreds of thousands of meals to area families throughout the winter season.

Dietz and Watson presented a $7,500 check to the food bank on behalf of its retail partner Giant Eagle.

The Pennsylvania-based company supplies meat and cheeses to Giant Eagle stores.

Dietz and Watson's donation to the food bank is part of a program that is in its first year.

"This program represents a charitable foundation called Families Helping Families, for which Dietz and Watson is very proud to present to the six food banks Giant Eagle has chosen in their footprint," said Michelle Denk of Dietz and Watson.

"We always say at the food bank, there's three ways to contribute: You can give time, you can give financially or you can give product," said Zachary Webb of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA. "This is a great representation."

Last year alone, the Second Harvest Food Bank served 167,000 individuals, but the need only continues to increase.

