Meadville hockey tournament on schedule despite ice issues

Despite some ice issues, this weekend's big high school hockey tournament in Meadville is still a go.

Crews installed a portable chiller was installed at the ice arena in recent days, officials told Erie News Now Thursday afternoon. That's after the arena's main compressor system failed.

The Bulldog Invitational Tournament started tonight with Meadville and Cathedral Prep hitting the ice.

A permanent replacement for that chiller is expected to be installed after this weekend's tournament.