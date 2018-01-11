Students Wear Their Hearts on Their Sleeves to Raise Awareness - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Students Wear Their Hearts on Their Sleeves to Raise Awareness

ERIE, Pa. -

McDowell High School is asking fans of their basketball teams to trade in their blue and white for red.  

It's all in support of the American Heart and American Stroke Associations.
Thursday, the Trojans hosted Erie High.
The "Red Out" event is part of spirit week at McDowell, raising awareness about heart health, while generating dollars for life saving research.
Heart disease and stroke are the nation's number one and number five killers. Fundraiser and night of awareness is an annual event at McDowell.

