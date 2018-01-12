Fallen Power and Utility Lines Keep Electric Companies Busy

Fallen power and utility lines are keeping electric companies busier than usual. Erie News Now spoke with several local electric companies that said they’ve been receiving as many as 10 emergency calls per day.

John Hilbrich from Hilbrich Electric Inc. said his company has to put their regular scheduled work on the back burner while they answer the emergency calls.

He said they expect to be back on track by next week.

Simonian Electric Inc. electrician Dan Simonian is also trying to keep up with the large amount of calls.

He said they’ve been receiving an average of seven calls per day for fallen power lines and low hanging wires, whereas they normally they only receive a few.

Both companies said to contact an electrician or electrical company if you happen to see any fallen power lines or low hanging wires.