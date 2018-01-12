Fallen Power and Utility Lines Keep Electric Companies Busy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fallen Power and Utility Lines Keep Electric Companies Busy

Posted: Updated:

Fallen power and utility lines are keeping electric companies busier than usual. Erie News Now spoke with several local electric companies that said they’ve been receiving as many as 10 emergency calls per day.

John Hilbrich from Hilbrich Electric Inc. said his company has to put their regular scheduled work on the back burner while they answer the emergency calls.

He said they expect to be back on track by next week.

Simonian Electric Inc. electrician Dan Simonian is also trying to keep up with the large amount of calls.

He said they’ve been receiving an average of seven calls per day for fallen power lines and low hanging wires, whereas they normally they only receive a few.

Both companies said to contact an electrician or electrical company if you happen to see any fallen power lines or low hanging wires.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com