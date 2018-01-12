Flooding in Meadville and Along French Creek

A Flood Warning continues for the French Creek in Meadville. Flooding IS OCCURRING along Lincoln and Columbia Ave. between Rogers Ferry and Race St. Mead Ave., Bicentennial Park, French Creek Parkway, and U.S 322 are taking on water as well. Several businesses have been evacuated. Seek higher ground and NEVER drive through flooded roadways. Flood stage is 14 feet, but water levels are expected to rise to near 16.0 feet by this afternoon. French Creek will fall below flood stage late tonight. The Flood Warning continues into Saturday morning or until it is canceled.