Many Crawford County Roads Still Closed; More Reopen in Northwestern Pennsylvania

The following roads have reopened as of 8 a.m. Tuesday:

Route 6 eastbound and westbound (Smock Bridge) is open in the City of Meadville, but traffic is restricted to one lane westbound near Linden Street and one lane eastbound near Willow Street.

Route 2001 (French Creek Road) is open in LeBoeuf Township, Erie County.

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) is open Sugar Grove Township, Mercer County.

Route 3014 (Kane Road) is open Pittsfield Township, Warren County.

Route 4001 (Piccadilly Hill Road/Scotts Crossing Road/ Sample Flats Road) is open in Columbus Township, Warren County.

Several other roads in northwest Pennsylvania remain closed due to flooding.

Crawford County

Route 322 is closed from Route 6 in the City of Meadville to Franklin Pike in West Mead Township.

Route 2040 (Spring Street) is closed from Route 102 to Lincoln Avenue in the City of Meadville.

Route 1016 (Mackey Hill Road/Miller Station Road/Brown Hill Road) is closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Route 1014 (Johnston Road) is closed from Route 408 to Brown Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Route 2008 (Wilson Shute Road) is closed from Mercer Pike to Heckman Road in Union Township.

Forest County

Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) is closed from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township.

The affected roads will reopen when conditions improve.

