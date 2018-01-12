Man Injured in Accidental Shooting in Crawford County

A Guys Mills man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting Thursday.

State Police were called around 6:17 p.m. when the victim - Shawn McIver, 23 - showed up at Meadville Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right forearm.

McIver and another man - Travis Higby, 24, of Meadville - were cleaning firearms at McIver's residence on John Brown Road in Richmond Township at the time of the shooting, State Police said.

While breaking down a pistol owned by McIver for cleaning, Higby unintentionally fired one round, according to investigators.

McIver was transferred to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

