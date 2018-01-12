Windsor Fashion Coming to Millcreek Mall - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Windsor Fashion Coming to Millcreek Mall

Windsor Fashion is coming soon to the Millcreek Mall.

The store will occupy just under 4,000 square feet next to Victoria's Secret in the Boscov's Concourse when it opens in March.

Windsor offers a selection of dresses, casual-wear, shoes, accessories and more. It specializes in elegant, long dresses for prom and formal events.

There are more than 100 Windsor stores in 26 states.

The company was founded by two brothers - Maurice and Albert Zekaria - in Los Angeles in 1937.

