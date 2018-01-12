Registration Now Open for Camp Cadet - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Registration Now Open for Camp Cadet

Posted: Updated:

Registration is now open for Pennsylvania State Police's Camp Cadet.

Troop E will host the camp at Allegheny College in Meadville June 17-22.

Youth ages 13-15 in Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties are welcome to participate in the week-long camp.

The purpose of the camp is to instill self-discipline, self-respect and self-esteem while teaching paramilitary discipline and courtesy.

Cadets get to participate in a variety of sessions, including radar, fingerprinting, forensics, drug prevention, building searches and emergency response.

The camp will also include a physical fitness component with an obstacle course and platoon competitions.

There is not set fee for the camp, but applicants are required to participate in a fundraiser.

More information is available online here or by calling Trooper Michelle McGee at 814-676-6596.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com