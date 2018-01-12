Registration Now Open for Camp Cadet

Registration is now open for Pennsylvania State Police's Camp Cadet.

Troop E will host the camp at Allegheny College in Meadville June 17-22.

Youth ages 13-15 in Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties are welcome to participate in the week-long camp.

The purpose of the camp is to instill self-discipline, self-respect and self-esteem while teaching paramilitary discipline and courtesy.

Cadets get to participate in a variety of sessions, including radar, fingerprinting, forensics, drug prevention, building searches and emergency response.

The camp will also include a physical fitness component with an obstacle course and platoon competitions.

There is not set fee for the camp, but applicants are required to participate in a fundraiser.

More information is available online here or by calling Trooper Michelle McGee at 814-676-6596.

