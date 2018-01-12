Two Vehicles Stranded in Mill Village Flooding - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Vehicles Stranded in Mill Village Flooding

Posted: Updated:

The warm temperatures over the past day have caused Erie area streams and rivers to rise.

It shut down part of Route 6N near Route 19 in Mill Village Friday morning due to the high waters from French Creek.

An ice jam is being blamed for the flood. 

Two vehicles tried to drive through the water but became stranded. 

A water rescue team was called in to help the drivers.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com