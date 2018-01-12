Two Vehicles Stranded in Mill Village Flooding

The warm temperatures over the past day have caused Erie area streams and rivers to rise.

It shut down part of Route 6N near Route 19 in Mill Village Friday morning due to the high waters from French Creek.

An ice jam is being blamed for the flood.

Two vehicles tried to drive through the water but became stranded.

A water rescue team was called in to help the drivers.

