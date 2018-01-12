Running Out Of Time, Ramblers Fall in BK Classic Opener

Cathedral Prep had a chance to open the 35th Burger King Classic with a last-second winner against St. Rita's, but they could have used an additional second to do so as the Ramblers fell 47-46.

Joe Mischler grabbed a rebound off a Michael Lucarotti three with under a second left to put it back for what seemed to be a winning shot, but the referees quickly waived it off saying the senior forward had not released it in time.

"We drew up a play in the huddle and came out really confident in it and tried to run it through," said Joe Mischler. "Mike got up a good shot and I just kind of followed like I was supposed to, followed the ball and tipped it in, but it didn't count so I mean that's how it went for us tonight."

Mischler led Cathedral Prep with a team-high 10 points on the night after the Ramblers were outscored10-3 in the opening few minutes of the contest.

The Burger King Classic host found its rhythm in the second quarter as they took their first lead at 13-12 and ended the half with a 20-14 lead.

"That really helped the kids a lot," said Cathedral Prep head coach Mark Majewski on the second quarter play. "We had scouted St. Rita's and knew they couldn't shoot it as well. Fortunately, three [Joel Watts] stepped up in the second half and knocks some deep threes down."

Watts accounted for 18 of the 47 points for the Mustangs, 15 of those coming in the second half.

St Rita's outscored the Ramblers by seven in the second half, sending Cathedral Prep to its seventh straight loss, and fourth by five points or fewer. Despite coming up short, Mischler sees the tide ready to turn.

"We played our tails off and that's all you can ask of us tonight and we're going to start pulling out thee close ones soon enough."

Cathedral Prep plays Saturday at 6 p.m. in the consolation game of the Burger King Classic. They will face All Hallows from the Bronx.