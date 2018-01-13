More Than 500 Gather for Pro-Life Breakfast

"I guess there's a missile inbound for Hawaii, and then it just kinda felt like the world stopped for a minute."More >>
PennDOT has closed several roads in the northwest region due to flooding.
The commercial fisherman charged with killing his wife and throwing her body in Lake Erie, is now asking to have his case dismissed in Erie County.
Anthony LaCastro Jr., 71, was arraigned by District Judge Brian McGowan at UPMC Hamot, where he has been under treatment for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
French Creek went over its banks today causing extensive flooding in Meadville. The creek, swollen by heavy rain and melting snow, began backing up behind an ice jam.
