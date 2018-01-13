More Than 500 Gather for Pro-Life Breakfast

Weather did not stop people from gathering for the Pro-Life Breakfast at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday.

More than 500 people enjoyed breakfast and discussions by community leaders and a special guest speaker.

This year's speaker Ann McElhinney is a go-producer of the movie Gosnell and coauthor of the book Gosnell: The Untold Story of America's Most Prolific Serial Killer.

Organizer Marielle Lafaro said the annual event brings the community together and shows the next generation taking up the pro-life cause.

"That number increases annually," said Lafaro. "It's very encouraging to see young people, to see the younger generation really becoming aware and involved in the issues to improve the community."

People for Life will send buses of supporters to the nation's capitol next weekend for the annual march.

The Erie March for Life is Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

