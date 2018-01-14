French Creek Remains Above Flood Stage; Many Meadville Streets, Intersections Not Able to Drain

INTERACTIVE MAP: Meadvile Road Closures and Detours (created by City of Meadville)

The City of Meadville continues to deal with flooding because French Creek remains above flood stage, which is preventing many Meadville streets and intersections from draining.

The Office of the City Manager released the following update at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

The French Creek level gauge at Mercer St. Bridge continues to hover around 16.3 ft in flood stage and The National Weather Service has extended the flood warning until 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Lower temperatures preventing snow melt and a break in precipitation have allowed French Creek to stabilize at its current level.

City staff took aerial video footage with a drone Saturday afternoon that showed an ice-covered and jammed French Creek upstream from Wilson Chutes Bridge across from Kebert Construction and continuing upstream to McHenry Street at the West Mead Industrial Park. The ice jam is preventing water from receding and we anticipate that flood stage waters will remain in the City until the ice dam clears. According to Andy Walker, Meadville City Manager, “The location makes it completely inaccessible and the flood plain around the creek is completely inundated. With the cold temperatures the National Weather Service does not anticipate additional runoff that would make the creek rise further although with the ice jam, however the floodplain downstream could be taking more water and rising some.”

At many of the flooded street locations Downtown, French Creek’s level has exceeded the height of the City storm sewer system, pushing water up through discharge pipes and storm drains into the roadway. As such, the flooded intersections and streets are not able to drain because French Creek’s water level is simply higher than the drainage system and surrounding land. Our challenge, once the flood waters recede and intersections begin to drain, will be the ice that has formed on standing water at all of these locations. Temperatures will be below freezing through Friday and ice clean-up will likely be difficult.

The City continues to coordinate efforts with Crawford County, PennDOT, and surrounding municipalities to keep traffic flowing and respond to changing flood conditions.

Residents are asked to be patient with the detours and to observe all road closure and high water signs.

The following CLOSURES remain in effect:

• Smock Bridge, which carries Routes 6/19/322 over French Creek in Meadville and Vernon Township is closed due to flooding on road approaches to the bridge.

• Park Avenue between Linden Street and Willow Street

• Linden Street between Liberty Street and French Creek Parkway

• French Creek Parkway, southbound lanes to Smock Bridge, south of Mead Ave. Drivers must use Mead Avenue Bridge

• French Street south of Mead Avenue

• Mercer Street Bridge eastbound into City

• Willow St. at French Creek Parkway

• South Main St. / Rt. 322 between Linden Street and Franklin Pike

• Spring Street between Lincoln Ave. and Cussewago Road/Route 102

The following DETOUR ROUTES are available:

• City inbound and outbound: Route 102 (Cussewago Road) → Mead Avenue / Mead Ave. Bridge. Motorists should expect heavy traffic on detour route.

• City inbound and outbound: Route 102 (Cussewago Road) → Dunham Road → Roger’s Ferry Road → Lincoln Avenue → Spring Street / Spring St. Bridge

The City is posting road closure and flooding updates on the City’s website at www.cityofmeadville.org and the City’s Facebook page, City of Meadville - Office of the City Manager (search Facebook for @cityofmeadville). To sign up for periodic email updates of City street closures, please fill out the form on the City of Meadville web page: www.cityofmeadville.org/stayinformed

The City of Meadville can only speak to road condition and closure information within the City limits. For road closure information outside Meadville, please use the PA511 travel delay site here and sort by “Northwestern (Erie)” region: http://www.511pa.com/TravelConditions/TravelDelay.aspx

To view French Creek water level readings, please visit the Mercer St. Bridge gauge station page here: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=cle&gage=medp1