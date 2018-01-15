Humane Society Prevents Pit Bull from Being Put Down

A young pit bull is getting a second chance at life, thanks to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Jalen, a three-year-old pit bull mix, was facing the possibility of being put down at a shelter in North Carolina, due to lack of space.

The shelter contacted the Humane Society of Northwestern PA and asked if they had any space for Jalen.

After the shelter in North Carolina agreed to meet up hand Jalen over, Sean Weese, an employee with the Humane Society of NWPA, drove six hours to Allentown to pick Jalen up.

Weese says this isn't the first time the shelter has taken in animals from other states.

Last year, the shelter brought in 14 pit bulls from South Carolina, and found them homes.

"It's not just the animals in our community that we want to help,” said Weese. “It's all the animals. Everybody here, is here for the animals. We want to make sure that we help as many of them as possible, and this is another chance to do that."

For more information on Jalen, call (814) 315-9854 or visit https://www.humanesocietyofnwpa.com/