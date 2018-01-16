Erie Pot Possession Ordinance Will Give City Police More Discret - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Pot Possession Ordinance Will Give City Police More Discretion

Erie city council is expected to pass an ordinance, which will give city police officers more discretion in drug cases.

The city ordinance would make the possession of a small amount of marijuana, less than 30 grams, a summary offense.

Right now it's a misdemeanor, and goes on your criminal record.

Under the ordinance, Erie police would instead treat possession of small amounts of pot, like a traffic ticket.

The fine will range anywhere, from $25.00 to $225.00.

But keep in mind, pot possession of any amount is still illegal in the state, "Technically, state law supersedes any city ordinance," said Criminal Defense Attorney John Carlson. "The police will have the discretion to charge them with the state misdemeanor statutory charge, or the city local ordinance summary offense, which carries a much lesser penalty," Carlson continued.

City council is set to pass the ordinance, at its Wednesday night meeting.
Mayor Joe Schember tells Erie News Now, he supports it.

