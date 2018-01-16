Renovations Begin to Turn Vacant Building into New Corporate Hea - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Renovations Begin to Turn Vacant Building into New Corporate Headquarters for Velocity Network


Former Rothrock Building Former Rothrock Building

Renovation work is now underway to turn a vacant Erie office building into the new headquarters for Velocity Network or VNET.

The work had been delayed because initial bids came in too high.

But the new bids were within budget so the work is starting.

The $7 million transformation of the former Rothrock building on West 10th Street is just getting underway.

The work is expected to be done by November.

The company is using a combination of private financing, government loans, and tax credits to pay for the project.

It will give Velocity Network a modern headquarters with a lot more room.

VNET Chief Operations Officer Brad Wiertel said, "Giving our employees more room to work, having facilities for them to express their support of our customers here in the region and have a fun place for them to work."

