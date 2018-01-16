German-Based Grocer With Plans In Erie County Prompts True Competition

In Millcreek Township, a new grocery store is still be planned for the West Erie Plaza, in this new year. It's the German-based store called Lidl. When the low-priced grocer opens a new store, it brings a food fight, and consumers are the ultimate winners.

The University of North Carolina looked at prices on 48 grocery items at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Publix and Food Lion in towns that have a competing Lidl grocery store, and in towns that don't have one.

The study shows on average, competing retailers near Lidl stores set their prices more than 9-percent lower than in markets where Lidl is not present.

the German grocer entered the U.S. 7 months ago, and has less than 50 stores so far and 50 more planned.

Millcreek township supervisor John Groh says the one in the West Erie Plaza can't open until a warehouse is finished within a few hundred miles of the store, to stock the grocery location with food. that warehouse is still under construction. Last year, another Lidl store was also announced in Erie County, along Route 99. ##