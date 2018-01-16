"Stomp" Sweeps the Stage at the Warner Theatre

Many enjoyed the sound of brooms and buckets making music at the Warner Theatre.

It's all part of the musical and dance production of "Stomp."

Using everyday house hold items, the artists have captivated audiences all over the world with their music. The Stomp Dance Troupe first got their start back in 1991, and has been revolutionizing the way you make music ever since.

If you'd like to see Stomp for yourself, a second showing will be held at the Warner Theatre Thursday night.