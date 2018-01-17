Small Fire Forces Early Dismissal at General McLane High School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Small Fire Forces Early Dismissal at General McLane High School

Posted: Updated:

The smoke cleanup from a small fire at General McLane High School forced the school to dismiss students early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the school just after 10 a.m. after the dust collector in the school's woodshop filled with smoke.

Students were evacuated to the middle school in the meantime.

The fire department remained on the scene to ventilate the building, but it took longer than anticipated, according to the school's Facebook post.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com