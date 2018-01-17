Small Fire Forces Early Dismissal at General McLane High School

The smoke cleanup from a small fire at General McLane High School forced the school to dismiss students early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the school just after 10 a.m. after the dust collector in the school's woodshop filled with smoke.

Students were evacuated to the middle school in the meantime.

The fire department remained on the scene to ventilate the building, but it took longer than anticipated, according to the school's Facebook post.

