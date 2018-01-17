Opioid Roundtable Discussion Held in Crawford County

The opioid epidemic is not only a problem in urban areas of Pennsylvania, it's actually a bigger problem in many rural areas. That's why State Attorney General Josh Shapiro hosted a roundtable discussion on the subject in Crawford County.

Shapiro says the drug overdose problem is not something that can be solved by law enforcement alone. Law enforcement officials were at the table today as Shapiro led the discussion. But also attending were public health officials, drug and alcohol officials, political leaders, and a judge.

"So it tells me that this community gets that you have to have a multi-disciplinary approach, and that's really encouraging to us," Shapiro said.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell was also at the table. He says Crawford County saw a decrease in the number of opioid deaths from 39 in 2016, to 30 in 2017.

"But then again, the naloxone that the EMS and the police are using now has certainly saved a lot of people," Schell said.

While 39 deaths in 2016 is far behind the number of deaths Erie County experienced that year, it ranks about the same when you take into account the percentage of the population. In fact, six of the top ten counties for overdose deaths in Pennsylvania are rural counties.

"While Pittsburgh, and Erie, and Philadelphia may garner more attention, and they should get attention because the crisis is very significant there, it's also very significant here in rural Pennsylvania. So I wanted to come here," Shapiro said.

Shapiro said Crawford County, like many other counties, has to create more avenues to treatment, and make more beds available for treatment. Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz also wants to see more treatment. But he, and all of Crawford County law enforcement. realizes that the decision for treatment all comes down to the drug user.

"Unless someone really, truly wants to quit, it's tough to help those folks. That's the frustrating part. So we're dealing with the same people over and over again. We don't want to see anybody die, but sooner of later they have to make the choice not to use," Schultz said.



When Shapiro was sworn-in, he made a promise to visit all 67 counties during his first year of office. He kept that promise today by visiting Crawford and Venango Counties.

