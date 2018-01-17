Erie Philharmonic Donates Two Pianos to Booker T. Washington Center

The Booker T. Washington center is celebrating the delivery of two pianos. Four pianos were delivered today, with four more expected to be delivered in the next couple of weeks, thanks to a local couple's generous $2,000 gift to the Erie Philharmonic Piano Donation Program.

Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic was on hand for the delivery. "We all know that the best musical memories start, when they start at a very young age and we want to do everything that we can to give everyone an even playing field when it comes to having access to this music," Weiser said. "Sometimes not everyone’s as fortunate to grow up with a piano in their living room and we want to do everything we can to help rectify that," he added.

The philharmonic accepts pianos that people no longer want or need, and gives them to deserving schools, families, or non-profits. This is the first time they have donated pianos to a neighborhood center. Timothy Cook, Prevention Activities Coordinator for the center was thrilled. "It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing, the kids it’s all about the kids and now they’ll be able to learn how to actually play the piano," Cook said.

The Booker T. Washington Center has chosen four students to begin the program on Monday from those who regularly come to their after school program. "With the help of other staff members we’ve chosen them that way," Timothy Cook said, "just our brilliant bright kids that will benefit from this program."

The two pianos will help accomplished pianist, harpsichordist and music educator Linda Kobler start a piano teaching program here that encourages kids to play together, called El Sistema. The system was started in Venezuela in 1975 with other instrumental ensembles. Kobler said this may be the first time it's done on pianos. "To our knowledge there’s never been an el sistema made with just piano, so the idea, the reason we needed two pianos is we’re getting the kids to play together."

Kobler who has taught Music History at The Juilliard School for seven years, and taught at The New School and Brooklyn College is volunteering her time for this project. She seems eager to get it off the ground. "The idea is that I’ll see them two to three times a week and get them hopefully playing in ensembles very soon," Kobler said.

To learn how to donate a piano or if you might qualify to receive a donated piano you can find more information here.