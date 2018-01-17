Jury Selection Underway in Homicide Trial for 2015 Drive-By Shoo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jury Selection Underway in Homicide Trial for 2015 Drive-By Shooting

The trial against four Erie men charged in a July 2015 deadly drive-by shooting is almost ready to start.

Jury selection started Wednesday in the homicide case against 20-year-olds Keshawn McLaurin, Demond Mitchell and Jahaun Jones, along with 21-year-old Stephen Russell.

They are charged with killing 16-year-old Shakur Franklin outside a party along Summit Street on Erie's west side. He is one of two teenagers killed in the shooting.

Police said the four fired guns out of a SUV while driving by the party, killing Franklin and wounding four others.

Last year, a jury convicted Darion Eady of third-degree murder for killing the other young man who died that night - 16-year-old Elijah Jackson.

During an evidentiary hearing Wednesday, the defendant's lawyers raised several questions about some of the evidence they plan to present during the trial

Jury selection is expected to take several days. The trial is scheduled to start Monday.

