NYS Approves 48 Wind Turbines for Chautauqua County

Some towns in Chautauqua County will soon be sharing their land with wind turbines.

After several years of coordination with the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board), the county will receive 48 new wind turbines.



The project, called the “Cassadaga Wind Farm”, will spread the turbines through the towns of Cherry Creek, Charlotte, Stockton and Arkwright.



The state, and the county believe the turbines will help boost the economy, and make it more environmentally friendly.



While the decision is being praised, it is not without its staunch opponents.



Erie News Now spoke with the town of Charlotte Supervisor, Chase Allen, who is in favor of the project.



ENN also spoke with Charlotte resident Joni Riggle, who is involved with the Chautauqua-based group "Concerned Citizens of Cassadaga Wind Project."



Three turbines are to be built near her home, and she believes they can pose dangerous side effects if they are built too close to homes like hers.

"I think that it's going to be good for the town, a lot of the residents do believe it's going to be good for the town, a rural township.” said Allen “And, it's a big boost to our tax base, simply because there's not a lot of other businesses coming in, so it's good in that regard."

"But too big, too close, and they really aren't going to decreased C02 levels, or our fossil fuel use” said Riggle “Keep them in fields, keep them in industrial parks, and not in our back yard."

At this time, it is not known when construction will start. And the number of turbines could change. And as for Riggle, she says she is considering a move to a new town in the near future.