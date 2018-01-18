Parole Check Leads to Drug Charges in Venango County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Parole Check Leads to Drug Charges in Venango County

Posted: Updated:
Lisa Anderson and Louis Anderson Lisa Anderson and Louis Anderson

A parole check in Venango County landed two people in trouble for drug charges, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State Parole performed a random check on parolee Lisa Anderson, 50, in the 100 block of Swamp Road in Canal Township around 11:59 a.m. Thursday.

State Police and Parole said they found numerous items used to manufacture meth when they arrived at the residence.

She and Louis Anderson, 52, were both arrested and arraigned on the following charges:

  • Deposits, stores, disposes chemical waste
  • Manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver
  • Use/possession of drug paraphernalia

Both are in the Venango County Jail on $20,000 straight bond.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com