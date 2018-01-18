Parole Check Leads to Drug Charges in Venango County

A parole check in Venango County landed two people in trouble for drug charges, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State Parole performed a random check on parolee Lisa Anderson, 50, in the 100 block of Swamp Road in Canal Township around 11:59 a.m. Thursday.

State Police and Parole said they found numerous items used to manufacture meth when they arrived at the residence.

She and Louis Anderson, 52, were both arrested and arraigned on the following charges:

Deposits, stores, disposes chemical waste

Manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver

Use/possession of drug paraphernalia

Both are in the Venango County Jail on $20,000 straight bond.

