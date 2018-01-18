US Marshal Killed, Two Other Officers Injured in Harrisburg Shooting

A U.S. Marshal was killed, and two other law enforcement officers were wounded in Harrisburg Thursday when a gunman opened fire on them.

The marshal was trying to serve a warrant at a home when the shooting began, authorities said.

The wounded police officers, who work in Harrisburg and York, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the wounded officers was able to shoot and critically wound the suspect, according to Harriburg's mayor.

It's unclear what charges the suspect faces or what the warrant was about.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state flag be flown at half-staff to honor the marshal.

