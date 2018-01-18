US Marshal Killed, Two Other Officers Injured in Harrisburg Shoo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

US Marshal Killed, Two Other Officers Injured in Harrisburg Shooting

Posted: Updated:

A U.S. Marshal was killed, and two other law enforcement officers were wounded in Harrisburg Thursday when a gunman opened fire on them.

The marshal was trying to serve a warrant at a home when the shooting began, authorities said.

The wounded police officers, who work in Harrisburg and York, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the wounded officers was able to shoot and critically wound the suspect, according to Harriburg's mayor.

It's unclear what charges the suspect faces or what the warrant was about.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state flag be flown at half-staff to honor the marshal.

READ MORE: Slain U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill Was Father of Two, Veteran

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com