President Trump during Pittsburgh tax policy speech: "We kept our promise"

President Donald Trump, at a heavy equipment manufacturing plant near Pittsburgh Thursday, promising Pennsylvanians upwards of $11 billion in tax cuts, this year alone.

"A typical family of four with an income of $75,000 will see an income tax cut of more than $2,000," Trump said. "It's like a $2,000 raise."

Trump, alongside U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin toured the H&K Equipment Company in Coraopolis, Pa. during the administration's first official stop, intended to sell the deal to the American public. Congress passed the plan last month.

The company plans to re-invest 50 percent more into their company this year because of the new tax breaks, a senior administration official told Erie News Now Wednesday.

"H&K Equipment will soon be making a $2.7 million capital investment," Trump said he learned on the tour.

"It's not just me, it's everybody as a whole," said Ken Wilson, a project manager at the H&K. "This company is an incredible company."

And to push home that message, First Daughter and the president's senior adviser Ivanka Trump also made the trip, promoting one of her key points: the child care tax credits.

"It will double the standard deduction, the child tax credit, all of these elements that make this a family-friendly plan," she said.

The full Child Tax Credit will now be available for families with incomes of up to $200,000 for single taxpayers and incomes of up to $400,000 for married couples.

"We are doubling the child tax credit, increasing the refundable credit by 40 percent," President Trump said. "Not fourteen, but 40."

A slew of GOP lawmakers who helped push the plan through joined the president, including local Congressmen Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson.

But Trump, never mentioning the projected $1.5 trillion the tax plan will cost, that's according to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

President Trump also touted this week's big announcement from Apple, the company bringing $350 billion in overseas cash back to the United States, and creating 20,000 new American jobs, a sign the president says this plan is working.

"It's turned out to be much bigger than we all thought," Trump said.