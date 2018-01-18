Millcreek School District informs Parents on Child Anxiety - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek School District informs Parents on Child Anxiety


MILLCREEK, Pa. -

The Millcreek School district held a special program dealing with childhood anxiety.

The informational session targeted parents and professionals who are interested in learning more about anxiety, and how it affects school aged children.
The panel presented general information about anxiety, what it looks like, signs, symptoms, and risk factors.
They also covered local resources for students who are experiencing anxiety. 

Following the discussion, the panel of experts answered questions from the audience.

