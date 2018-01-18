Erie Groups Heads to D.C. for March of Life - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Groups Heads to D.C. for March of Life

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Over 150 people are on their way to our nation's capital. 

Erie residents boarded the bus at St. George's at 11:00 p.m., Thursday.
Students from Mercyhurst, Gannon, and Penn State Behrend are all part of the group that is traveling to this year's March for Life in Washington D.C.
This year, President Trump is expected to address the marchers through a live-streamed video.

