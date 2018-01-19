United Way of Erie to Help Individuals and Families File Taxes

The United Way of Erie County is taking the headache of filing taxes away from individuals and families by preparing their taxes for them for free.

The United Way is hosting its Annual Free Taxes Super Saturday event to kick off the tax season.

Program Director Cheryl Bates says the goal of the program is to help those families who aren’t able to pay to have their taxes filed.

“The very basic tax return can cost them $60,” Bates said. “Now that might not sound like a lot of money to the average person, but for someone that is at the very end of the economic ladder they're struggling to meet basic needs on an everyday basis."

The program started in 2007 and continues to grow. Last year the program helped around 6,500 people file their taxes.

The event is taking place at three locations: