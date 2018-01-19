Fatal Shooting Suspect Pleads No Contest to Third-Degree Murder

The second man charged in connection to a 2016 murder, will now spend up to 40 years in prison.

On Friday, Lavance Kirksey, 25, pleaded no contest to third-degree murder, in connection to the shooting death of 35-year-old Jemar Phillips.

On Valentine's Day of 2016, Phillips was shot and killed in a parking lot, outside of a bar on West 18th and Raspberry Streets.

The other defendant in this case, 41-year-old Torriano Beard was convicted of first-degree murder last January, and received a sentence of life in prison with no parole.

Kirskey faces 20 to 40 years in prison, when he is sentenced on February 27.

