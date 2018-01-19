Man Sentenced for Traveling to Erie for Sex with Minor

A former Ashland, Virginia man who traveled to Erie to have sex with a minor was sentenced to 15 years in jail and lifetime supervised release.

U.S. District Judge David Cercone handed down the sentence Wednesday for Kerry Eccles, 63, for the sexual exploitation of children.

Eccles took sexually explicit photos of a ten year old and sexually assaulted the victim while in Erie, according to information presented to the court. The child pornography images were taken back to Virginia where they were discovered during a search of his residence.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to stop the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and Erie County Detectives assisted in the investigation.

