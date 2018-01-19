Man Sentenced for Traveling to Erie for Sex with Minor - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Sentenced for Traveling to Erie for Sex with Minor

Posted: Updated:

A former Ashland, Virginia man who traveled to Erie to have sex with a minor was sentenced to 15 years in jail and lifetime supervised release.

U.S. District Judge David Cercone handed down the sentence Wednesday for Kerry Eccles, 63, for the sexual exploitation of children.

Eccles took sexually explicit photos of a ten year old and sexually assaulted the victim while in Erie, according to information presented to the court. The child pornography images were taken back to Virginia where they were discovered during a search of his residence.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to stop the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and Erie County Detectives assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com