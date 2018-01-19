Interim Erie County Planning Department Director Named

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has appointed an interim director for the county's Department of Planning.

Amy Murdock, who is currently the planning program administrator in the department, will assume the duties.

Kathy Wyrosdick served as director until she accepted a position with City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember's administration as city planning director.

Dahlkemper released the following statement:

“As Kathy Wyrosdick prepares to begin the new phase of her career at the City of Erie, I am proud of the initiatives we implemented together at the Erie County Department of Planning. I know that she will prove to be an asset to Mayor Schember and his team as they continue the important work of implementing the Erie Refocused plan. “Here in Erie County, I have every confidence in the capable, hard-working Planning Department team. Under the guidance of Amy Murdock, who has been named interim director, the team will continue to provide important services to our municipalities and our residents.”

