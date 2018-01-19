Senator Seeks Input on Bill That Would Eliminate Immunity for So - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Senator Seeks Input on Bill That Would Eliminate Immunity for Some Narcan Patients

A Northwestern Pennsylvania State Senator wants local law enforcement and E.M.S. personnel to weigh in on a controversial bill.  The legislation would provide consequences for overdose victims who refuse treatment after being revived by naloxone.  Naloxone is also known by the brand name Narcan.

State Senator Michele Brooks believes naloxone is a wonderful tool to save the lives of people who have overdosed on opioids.  But, she also thinks something is wrong when police and paramedics are administering the drug to the same people multiple times a day.
          

Brooks is a co-sponsor of a bill that would eliminate immunity for drug users who are revived by Naloxone.   Any person revived by police or E.M.S. officials would have to seek treatment within 30 days, or face drug charges that could lead to jail time.

"It's creating a false sense of security.  It was not intended to be used two, three, four, or five times a day.  It is a very important tool, but it is not the solution," Brooks said.

Brooks recently sent a letter to law enforcement and E.M.S. personnel, coroners, and hospitals asking for their opinion on the bill.
 

