Erie Police: New Marijuana Ordinance Won't Bring Major Changes

The Erie Police Department is working to implement the new ordinance regarding small amounts of marijuana, but officers say this wont be a drastic change.

Deputy Chief, Mike Nolan says the small amount of marijuana possession charge has always been an officers discretion and that it is rarely charged alone. Erie Police say that this charge is usually only applied when there is another charge being filed such as an assault or a disorderly conduct. 

The new ordinance changes the charge from a misdemeanor to a summary offense, similar to a traffic ticket for possession of any weed under 30 grams. Deputy Chief Nolan told Erie News Now that he did a lot of research on this new ordinance and called other municipalities that currently have a similar one. Nolan said that he is comfortable with the change, saying it's good to give the guys another option, but he'd be shocked if this applied more than 50 times a year. 

The Erie Police Department does still have the option to file misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the situation, even if it is still under 30 grams. This may apply when they see repeat offenders, or there is intent to deliver. 

The new ordinance also applies to juveniles and their parents. If a minor is caught and given a summary offense, that charge and fine can also be applied to their parents or care taker. 

