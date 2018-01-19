Meth Lab Found in Springfield Township Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meth Lab Found in Springfield Township Home

Pennsylvania State Police found a meth lab at a Springfield township home Friday.

Troopers arrested Casey Meeder, 28, around 2:30 p.m., after serving a search warrant at the West Lake Road residence.

The State Police Clandestine Lab was called to the scene and confirmed meth was found in the home.

Meeder was out on bond at the time for manufacturing meth. He has been charged with manufacturing and distributing the drug.

