Jury Selected, Opening Arguments to Start Monday in Trial for 20 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jury Selected, Opening Arguments to Start Monday in Trial for 2015 Murder

Posted: Updated:

The murder trial for four men charged in a 2015 deadly shooting will start Monday after all 12 jurors and the alternates have been picked.

20-year-olds Keshawn McLaurin, Demond Mitchell and Jahaun Jones, along with 21-year-old Stephen Russell, are all charged with murder in the death of Shakur Franklin, 16.

Franklin is one of two teens shot and killed outside a party along Summit Street in west Erie.

Police said a drive-by shooting killed Franklin and wounded four others.

Last year, a jury convicted Darion Eady of third-degree murder for the shooting death of the other victim - Elijah Jackson, 16.

Lawyers are set to give their opening statements Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com