Jury Selected, Opening Arguments to Start Monday in Trial for 2015 Murder

The murder trial for four men charged in a 2015 deadly shooting will start Monday after all 12 jurors and the alternates have been picked.

20-year-olds Keshawn McLaurin, Demond Mitchell and Jahaun Jones, along with 21-year-old Stephen Russell, are all charged with murder in the death of Shakur Franklin, 16.

Franklin is one of two teens shot and killed outside a party along Summit Street in west Erie.

Police said a drive-by shooting killed Franklin and wounded four others.

Last year, a jury convicted Darion Eady of third-degree murder for the shooting death of the other victim - Elijah Jackson, 16.

Lawyers are set to give their opening statements Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.