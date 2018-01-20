Residents Displaced After Fire in Jamestown - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Residents Displaced After Fire in Jamestown

A fire broke out in a Jamestown home Friday night, displacing the residents inside. 

The building on Phillips Street, which holds two apartment units, caught on fire on the first floor, and the fire extended to the second floor into the attic, according to the Jamestown Fire Department.

The residents inside the units were able to make it out safely. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"I seen the smoke, and we made sure everybody got out and I went back in, grabbed the animals and then came back out," said John Cooper, a resident inside the home.

"Nothing that will tell me it's suspicious yet. But we're just starting," said Lt. Tim Glenn of the Jamestown Fire Department.

John Cooper and his brother, Jeffrey, said their mom passed away in the same home earlier Friday from heart complications.

