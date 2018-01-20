White House Issues Statement on Government Shutdown - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

White House Issues Statement on Government Shutdown

The White House issued a harshly worded statement late Friday condemning the Senate's failure to avert a government shutdown.

Senate Democrats own the #SchumerShutdown. Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans. We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators. When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform. During this politically manufactured Schumer Shutdown, the President and his Administration will fight for and protect the American people.

White House Press Secretary

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

