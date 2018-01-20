Fire Trucks Sent to Millcreek Mall

A smell of smoke sent several fire companies to the Bon-Ton department store in the Millcreek Mall Saturday night.

According to dispatchers at the Erie County 9-1-1 Center, there were multiple alarms at the same time, and reports of a smell of plastic burning.

Firefighters followed the response protocol. Crews responded from Kearsarge, with assistance from Perry Hiway, Edinboro, West Ridge and West Lake. They reported a slight haze, but found nothing in the store or on the roof.

Bon-Ton and the rest of the mall did not have to be evacuated.