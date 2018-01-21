Cornhole Tournament Raises Money for New Fire Engine

A cornhole tournament is helping the Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Department raise funds to buy a new fire engine.

More than 20 teams put their skills to the test Saturday in the 5th annual Fire and Ice Cornhole Tournament.

The winner of the competition took home a $300 cash prize, but the fun is really about helping the fire department get closer to its goal.

"We are coming up to a 100th anniversary," . "Our fire engine is a little bit outdated, so we're really striving to get a new engine for our 100th birthday. It can sometimes push a half a million dollars, so with a little bit of grant money and a little bit of elbow grease, we'll get a new engine."

The Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Department answered more than 600 calls in 2017.

