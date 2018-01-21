Patriots, Eagles to Meet For Super Bowl LII

For a second time in Super Bowl history, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will meet for the NFL's top prize in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The two teams last met in Super Bowl XXXIX, where the Patriots outlasted the Eagles 24-21 in Jacksonville.

New England advanced to the Super Bowl with a come from behind 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.

The NFC Championship game did not have as much drama. Philadelphia defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 at home to advance to the franchise's third Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LII can be seen on WICU with kickoff set for 6:30 on Sunday February 4th