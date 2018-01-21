Better Health and Wellness is Main Goal at 35th Annual Quad Ski

Cross-country skiers, young and old, put their skills to the test today at the 35th- annual Highmark Quad Ski Competition. This race is about more than crossing a finish line.

It's the calm before the storm. Skiers in position, ready for the challenge ahead

"It's going to be hard, athletic, and will give us all a very good workout." said Tania Bogatova

Bogatova grew up in Russia, and while skiing is in her blood, it's her first time experiencing something like this.





"Well, wouldn't be nothing like peer pressure.” Bogatova said “I had some people I swim with that said you have to do it, I said okay."

And they're off, for five miles of twists and turns. And for long-time skiers like Harvey Snell, it's just another test of mind and body.

"Oh, absolutely It gets you in shape, listen, you got snow shoers here today, and they have a ball too.” Snell said “There's really no excuse not to be out enjoying yourself like this."

Whether it's first time, or long-time, perhaps nobody has withstood the test of time longer than 87-year-old, Niles Pedeisen. Pedeisen, originally from Denmark, says it's his overall good health that continues to push him to do these races and will continue to push him until he crosses the final finish line.





"I'm not giving up. I have seen some of those I’ve competed with over the years, they have fallen to illnesses, now they can't do it do it any longer. “said Pedeisen “I have been lucky, so I assume I should say thank you to somebody."

Neither competitors placed in the race, but they're all leaving as winners.

"Sometimes it's slow, sometimes it's fast.” said Bogatova “But all, in all, a fantastic course, it was great, great being out there."

"You can't do anything with the choice of your parents that was made a long time ago.” Pedeisen said “The only thing you have left, that is, keep going."

"Maybe next year I’ll be up with the top dogs, I’m not giving it up yet, you know." said Snell