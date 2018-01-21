Kids Explore Future Careers at Experience Children's Museum

Kids always have an idea of what they want to be when they grow up, but they were able to meet professionals in their dream careers Sunday at the Experience Children's Museum.

The kid-sized career fair was called Future Me.

More than a dozen professionals from the community shared their careers with kids of all ages.

They were able to meet a veterinarian, chief, artist, athlete, doctor, police officer and more.

City of Erie firefighters were also there for a meet and greet and gave kids a tour of a fire truck.

"Future Me is an educational event that we hold here annually at the Children's Museum," said Ashley Markiewicz, educational coordinator for the museum. "Kids of all ages have the chance to come in and meet and greet with several professionals from our own community."

The special event was included with museum admission.

