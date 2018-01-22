How Will the Government Shutdown Impact Erie?

What does the shutdown mean for any federal services you may rely on?

Government employees from parks to the EPA will be furloughed, but the U.S. Postal Service, Social Security, Medicare and food stamps will function as usual.

Leslie Wallen in Judge Baxter's office at the Erie Federal Courthouse said the U.S. District Court is expected to report Monday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives - there is an Erie office - will not be open. That means no new gun permits will be issued during the shutdown.

It also affects the passport office, so if you are waiting for a passport, that may be delayed.

The military is considered as essential, so troops are expected to report for duty.

Services at the Erie VA Medical Center will not be disrupted. Public affairs officer Sarah Gudgeon said thanks to advance appropriations, no programs will be shut down.

